/Baba Vanga's prophecy of 'alien invasion at sporting event' revived by self-styled psychic - 'I saw so much screaming'

Baba Vanga is said to have predicted an alien invasion during a major sporting event. Now, a self-proclaimed psychic is piggybacking on that said prophecy and has predicted an alien invasion during a June 24 Football World Cup match. She has warned that thousands of people could be abducted on live television. Vó Bahiana is a Brazilian spiritualist with over 23 million followers on social media. She claims that the Brazil vs Scotland match in Florida will be the scene of this said alien invasion. She even shared an AI-generated video of the abductions. She says she dreamt twice of this event this month. Bahiana has said that several extraterrestrial spacecraft will descend on the stadium and abduct the players as well as fans. She claims one giant "mothership" will be at the helm of this event.

"I have to tell you that I dreamed again about aliens invading the soccer field in Miami. And I clearly saw the players being carried off by the first ship that arrived," Bahiana said with tears in her eyes in an Instagram post. She claims that she was inside a spaceship in the dream. Later, the mothership came and took in thousands of people from the field. "I saw so much screaming, so much crying, so many tears, suffering," the self-proclaimed psychic said.

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She says the supposed aliens will use devices resembling enormous mechanical arms to abduct people at the game. Then a second craft carrying so-called "Reptilians" will arrive. According to conspiracy theories, Reptilians are a group of extraterrestrials who live on Earth like humans. Her prophecy has triggered a flurry of reactions, with most people mocking her for it.

Vó Bahiana enjoys major following because of her past predictions

"I am very terrified because it is the second time I am dreaming about this," she said. Bahaiana enjoys a huge following in Brazil and claims to have predicted some major events. Her supporters say she predicted the devastating floods in Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul state, and the deaths of musicians Chrystian and João Carneiro. While her followers believe her, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security have said they have no evidence suggesting any such event would take place.