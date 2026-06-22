/Canadian woman asks why was Nora Fatehi, an 'Indian', performing at World Cup? Receives perfect response

A Canadian woman is being slammed for questioning Nora Fatehi's performance at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in Canada. The actress, who has made a name for herself in the Indian film industry, dancer to her hit song SIIR SIIR, alongside DJ Sanjoy and French singer Vegedream. The celebration in Canada took place at the BMO Field ahead of their opening match against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 12. Notably, three opening ceremonies were held, one each in the US, Mexico and Canada - the co-hosts of the tournament. A viral video on social media has a Canadian woman asking why a woman from the Indian entertainment industry was at the opening ceremony for Canada.

“Can someone please f—g explain to me please how this is Canada’s opening ceremony?" she asks. Dressed in red T-shirt and black cap, the woman in visibly furious to see Nora perform for Canada, arguing that the performance did not reflect what she considered Canadian culture. “Last time I checked, we’re Canadian. We’re not Indian. That’s not English. We don’t speak Punjabi. We are not Indians. This is Canada. How is this our opening ceremony?" she says in the viral video that has garnered over 4 lakh views. The ceremony can be seen playing on the TV behind her.

Netizens took it upon themselves to school her, informing her that Nora is not actually Indian, but a Canadian on Moroccan descent. Others decide to tell her that it is a "World Cup", and it isn't open to only people of a few countries. "I can understand the outrage, but the funny thing is that Nora Fatehi is not even Indian, she is Canadian of Moroccan descent who by chance works in Indian film industry. Also, I couldn’t see any Indian dancers or Indian related dances. Indians get dragged for nothing all the time," a user wrote.

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"That’s Nora Fatehi, a Bollywood celebrity who was born and raised in Toronto (Jane and Finch), and later moved to Mumbai. Her ethnicity is Moroccan!" one said.

Another added, "It’s a World Cup, not a Canada Cup. Mexico opening had a Spanish singer and a Nigerian. America’s opening was done by Tyla from South Africa. They featured in the FIFA album. It’s not a random English-speaking person."