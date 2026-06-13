/FIFA World Cup 2026: Nora Fatehi brings glamour and energy to opening ceremony in Canada

As FIFA madness has begun, the opening ceremony in Canada at BMO Field, ahead of the Canada vs Bosnia Group B match, witnessed a blast of a performance by Canadian singer Nora Fatehi, who is widely known for her work in Indian cinema. Celebrating her triumph in her birth country, Fatehi generated a massive global craze among fans and viewers before the action on the field.

Nora Fatehi dazzles at FIFA opening ceremony in Canada

As a Canadian of Moroccan heritage, Fatehi dazzled at the Canadian version of the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony on Friday (June 12). Thrilling a million people in the stands, the actress and dancer brought her commanding energy to the stage, captivating a global audience.

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Fatehi sang her football anthem titled "Siir Siir" alongside other performers like Vegedream and Sanjoy and showcased her stardom on a monumental sporting stage. Fatehi wore an eye-catching all-red ensemble with dramatic cutout details.

The madness of the FIFA World Cup 2026 officially began on June 11 with Mexico vs South Africa in Mexico City. As the World Cup is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the first opening ceremony was held in Mexico City. It featured thrilling performances by Shakira with Burna Boy. They delivered an amazing act on their recently released song "Dai Dai".

Show-stopping performance at the 2022 FIFA closing ceremony

At the 2022 FIFA World Cup closing ceremony in Qatar, Nora Fatehi delivered a show-stopping performance on the tournament's official anthem, "Light The Sky". Fatehi made history on the global stage, flaunting her signature dance moves and charismatic persona, which wowed the audience.



She was dressed in a striking, embellished black sequined dress paired with black stockings and pump heels. While her performance left a lasting impression on viewers, her appearance also met expectations.

BLACKPINK's Lisa, Katy Perry and others set the stage on fire

Apart from Fatehi, the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremonies also witnessed the power-packed performance of BLACKPINK's Lisa, Katy Perry, Tyla and others. Setting the stage on fire, the star-studded lineup celebrated Canada’s cultural mosaic.

Before the world delved into the game, Alanis Morissette sang the Canadian national anthem, while Aleksandar Gajić performed the anthem of Bosnia and Herzegovina.