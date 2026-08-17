/Are the 2026 earthquakes linked to Kamchatka earthquake of 2025?

The year 2026 has been tumultuous, with several major earthquakes slamming Earth back-to-back. Massive tremors struck Japan, Venezuela, Colombia and Indonesia within weeks of each other. Venezuela was rocked by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on June 24, followed by Japan on July 28, when 6.8 magnitude tremors struck the country. Next was Colombia, which was slammed by a 7.4–7.5 earthquake on August 10, killing at least 294 people. Just five days later, Indonesia was hit by a magnitude 7.7 earthquake, as a magnitude 7.7 temblor hit the country, killing at least 53 people.

How many earthquakes have occurred in 2026?

According to records, more than 9,600 earthquakes have been reported in 2026 till now. Of these, 11 are between 7.0–7.9 magnitude, while approximately 80 were of magnitude 6.0–6.9. The rest were under magnitude 5.9. Are all the earthquakes that have occurred in 2026 till now related?

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Is the Russian Kamchatka earthquake responsible for recent earthquakes?

When a magnitude 8.8 megathrust earthquake struck off the eastern coast of Kamchatka, Russia, in July 2025, the Ring of Fire was shaken. Merely hours after the earthquake, the Klyuchevskaya Sopka in the region erupted, followed by the Krasheninnikov volcano on August 3, which had been dormant for nearly 600 years. Russia's Kamchatka region lies in the Ring of Fire, and this chain that runs for over 40,000 kilometres around the Pacific Ocean consists of over 425 volcanoes.

Nearly 75 per cent of the world's active volcanoes and earthquake zones lie in this zone.

The Ring of Fire disrupted?

The Ring of Fire runs from Russia and Japan to the western coast of the US and Antarctica. Loÿc Vanderkluysen, a volcanologist at Drexel University in Philadelphia, said at the time, “What's special about the Ring of Fire is that multiple oceanic plates in the Pacific have subduction boundaries there.”

Volcanic eruption warnings after Kamchatka earthquake

Michael Manga, a geoscientist at the University of California, Berkeley, added that volcanoes in volcanic arcs, including Chile, the US Cascades, Japan, Indonesia and Kamchatka, can erupt in the future. They basically warned of several more volcanic eruptions in the coming years. It is important to point out here that Mount Anak Krakatau in South Lampung erupted nearly a day after the earthquake.

This is because earthquakes cause subduction, or the movement of a tectonic plate under a neighbouring plate, to turn rock into magma. It then moves upwards and erupts from the volcanoes. Meanwhile, when volcanoes are on the cusp of erupting, they can also trigger tremors.

Underwater volcanoes triggering earthquakes?

Geologists estimate that more than 70 to 80 per cent of all volcanic eruptions on Earth happen completely underwater. Thousands of active submarine volcanoes sit along the ocean floor within the Ring of Fire. Since the Kamchatka earthquake shook the Ring of Fire, and scientists had already warned of more volcanic eruptions, it is highly possible that the latest earthquakes are related to underwater volcanic eruptions.

Meanwhile, Wendy Bohon, a geologist, told HuffPost that even though it seems like we are witnessing a swarm of earthquakes, statistics show a normal number of them have been recorded. About 15 to 18 earthquakes between magnitudes 7.0 and 7.9 occur each year, Bohon said, adding that so far this year, we’ve had 10.

