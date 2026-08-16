/Thousands await aid in Indonesia as 7.7-magnitude earthquake kills 53 on Flores Island

Thousands of displaced residents on Flores Island, Indonesia, desperately awaited relief on Sunday (Aug 16) following a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck early Saturday (Aug 15). The initial tremor occurred off the island's northern coast at a shallow depth, triggering nearly 1,000 aftershocks. The disaster left 53 people dead, 135 injured, and no missing persons reported. Thousands fled to elevated grounds or temporary outdoor shelters, fearing further collapses and initial tsunami threats, though tsunami warnings were later lifted despite observed waves up to 1.6 meters.

Critical infrastructure was severely impacted, leaving several areas without power or telecommunication services, while at least one key emergency access road was blocked. Officials reported widespread structural destruction: 914 homes were severely damaged, hundreds suffered lighter damage, and scores of public facilities including 93 educational sites, 36 health facilities, and 38 government offices were affected. Due to structural risks, local authorities warned residents against returning to compromised buildings.

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Survivors, such as residents in Nangahale and Kisol villages, reported taking shelter on hilltops and open outdoor areas. They voiced urgent demands for basic necessities, including staple foods, drinking water, medicines, diapers, blankets, mats, camp beds, emergency tents, and power generators. At Kisol, the quake destroyed several residences and part of a local church. In Ruteng, heavy machinery cleared street debris while a damaged hospital evacuated patients into outdoor tents; medical staff even performed a successful emergency C-section in a usable storage room.

Disaster response operations were mobilised to address the crisis. BNPB national disaster agency head Suharyanto confirmed the deployment of five helicopters, multiple airplanes, a naval vessel, and search and rescue ships. The government dispatched 275 tonnes of aid comprising 50,000 packages. Additionally, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies prepared aid operations, and European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen offered assistance via Copernicus Earth observation satellites.