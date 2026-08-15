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Indonesia earthquake: 7.7 magnitude quake triggers tsunami warning, Flores residents told to flee

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 06:15 IST | Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 06:25 IST
Indonesia earthquake: 7.7 magnitude quake triggers tsunami warning, Flores residents told to flee

Indonesia earthquake: 7.7 quake triggers tsunami warning in Flores Photograph: (Others)

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A powerful earthquake has struck Indonesia, triggering a tsunami warning and an urgent evacuation order along parts of Flores island.

Indonesia on Saturday (Aug 15) urged residents living along parts of Flores island to move to higher ground after a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck the region and triggered a tsunami warning. Authorities called for immediate self-evacuation in coastal areas, particularly along the northern coast of Flores and parts of the island's southern region.

The shallow earthquake struck off the northern coast of Flores, around 68 kilometres (42 miles) northwest of Ende, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). Indonesian authorities said the quake was followed by several strong aftershocks, including one measuring 6.1.

Don't wait for instructions: Authorities

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Abdul Muhari, an official with Indonesia's national disaster agency BNPB, told local broadcaster Kompas TV that residents should not wait for further instructions if they were close to the shoreline. "We strongly urge our communities along the northern coast of Flores and in the southern parts, on the southern islands and across the southern region, to carry out self-evacuation immediately," Muhari said.

The Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) said its tsunami modelling showed the possibility of waves affecting East Nusa Tenggara, South Sulawesi and West Nusa Tenggara. The initial warning covered waves between 0.5 metres and 3 metres (1.6 to 9.8 feet).

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Residents told to move inland

Authorities advised people living near the coast to get as far away from the shoreline as possible. Muhari said residents should either travel more than two kilometres inland or move to elevated areas at least 10 metres above sea level.

The warning comes as Indonesia remains highly vulnerable to earthquakes and tsunamis because of its location along the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire. For residents in the affected areas, officials stressed the need to move quickly rather than wait for conditions at sea to become clearer.

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About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist and Senior Sub-Editor at WION News with five years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. She has e...Read More

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