/'Extremely challenging situation': UK firm joins rescue race as oil spill from Russian shadow fleet tanker spreads along Oman's coast

A British maritime risk and response company has been brought in to contain an oil spill from a grounded Russian shadow fleet tanker off Oman, as crude continues to spread toward the country's coastline and a protected marine area.

Ambrey, a UK-based maritime risk and response company, said its team, with assistance from the Omani air force, has boarded the Caroline Bezengi to assess the vessel and begin efforts to stabilise it. The 247-metre tanker ran aground off Qabiliyah Island after an explosion of unclear origin in early June.

The vessel is now increasingly submerged, raising fears that it could break apart and release much of its estimated cargo of more than 800,000 barrels of oil. "This is an extremely challenging situation, compounded by adverse weather conditions associated with the Khareef monsoon," Ambrey's global response director Ed Wollaston said.

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Oil reaches Oman's shoreline: Why it matters

Satellite imagery has shown the slick spreading across hundreds of square kilometres, with the oil now reaching the shoreline at Ras Madrakah, more than 200 kilometres north of the grounding site.

Oman's Environment Authority has warned that the pollution could travel another 100 kilometres north towards Masirah Island. The spill is particularly concerning because Qabiliyah Island's marine protected area contains coral reefs, seagrass meadows and breeding grounds for endangered turtles and migratory birds. It is also home to the rare Arabian Sea humpback whale.

Greenpeace campaigner Hanen Keskes said the arrival of oil on the coast could make the response far more difficult.

"It can make the cleanup significantly more complex than containment at sea," she said, warning that environmental damage could continue for years even after the slick is removed.

Russian shadow fleet tanker to blame

The Caroline Bezengi is believed to be part of Russia's so-called shadow fleet, a network of vessels used to transport Russian oil while evading Western sanctions. Britain and the European Union have sanctioned the tanker over its alleged role in carrying Russian oil.

The vessel left Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiysk in May, according to SynMax Maritime. Its owners are believed to be based in Shanghai. The tanker is reportedly unflagged, while its insurance status remains unclear.

The remote location and rough seasonal weather are adding to the difficulty of the salvage operation. Ambrey has not said how long the operation will take or how much it will cost.