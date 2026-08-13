/'Who bears responsibility?': Iran wants 'polluter pays' rule for Strait of Hormuz as oil slick plagues Qeshm

Iran has called for environmental protection to be made a key part of any future arrangement governing the Strait of Hormuz, citing recent oil pollution along the country's southern coast. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei on Thursday (Aug 13) said videos showing oil contamination along the shores of Qeshm Island had emerged in recent days. He said preliminary evidence indicated that the pollution came from a foreign bulk carrier.

According to Baqaei, contamination has been recorded at three coastal locations as well as across parts of the sea surface.

Iran questions who will pay for the damage

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Baqaei argued that the incident was only one visible example of years of environmental degradation affecting the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman. He said the damage to Iran's coastal areas over the decades had run into trillions of dollars and questioned who should be held responsible for the cost of repairing it.

The Iranian official pointed to several possible parties, including countries that consume energy exported from the region, shipping insurers, as well as nations involved in military operations in the Gulf.

"As the country with the longest coastline along the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, Iran cannot remain indifferent," Baqaei said. He added that all parties benefiting from commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz have both a legal and moral responsibility to address environmental damage in the region.

Tehran links reopening of Strait to US demands

The comments came as Iran continues to tie the future of the strategic waterway to wider political and security demands.

Iran's newly appointed Supreme National Security Council chief Mohsen Rezaei said Tehran would not fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz until the United States meets what he described as Iran's conditions.

Rezaei said Washington must end the war and blockade, release Iran's frozen assets, and agree to a region-wide ceasefire covering Lebanon and Gaza. "Until all conditions are met, the Strait will remain closed," he said in a post on X.

Why the Strait of Hormuz matters

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important maritime chokepoints, carrying a major share of global oil and gas shipments.