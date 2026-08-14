/Nashik earthquake: Fresh tremors strike again as seismic activity continues in Maharashtra

Nashik was jolted by fresh tremors on Friday, August 14, as repeated seismic activity continued to rattle parts of Maharashtra. The latest earthquakes have added to a growing sequence of tremors recorded across Nashik and nearby areas over the past few weeks, keeping residents and authorities on alert.

Two fresh tremors were recorded in Nashik on Friday. The first, measuring 3.5 magnitude, struck around 12:05 am, at a depth of approximately five kilometres.

A second 3.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded around 5:32 am, at a shallow depth of about three kilometres.

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The latest activity is significant because it comes after repeated tremors over the past fortnight. At least eight separate tremor events have been recorded or reported in the last 15 days, while a broader count cited by local authorities puts the number of tremors in the recent sequence at around 45.

Nashik’s recent earthquake timeline

The seismic sequence has included several shallow earthquakes.

August 14: Two tremors — 3.5 and 3.4 magnitude, recorded at depths of around 5 km and 3 km respectively.

August 9: A 3.3-magnitude tremor at a depth of around 5 km.

August 8: A 4.3-magnitude earthquake, the strongest recent event in the sequence, at a depth of around 5 km.

August 6: Tremors measuring up to 3.6 magnitude were recorded.

The activity had already begun in late July.

A 3.8-magnitude earthquake was recorded on July 30 at a depth of five kilometres, while a 3.4-magnitude event was recorded on July 29. On July 28, Nashik recorded two earthquakes measuring 3.9 and 3.7 magnitude, at depths of 10 km and 6 km respectively.

Further tremors were recorded on July 26 and July 25.

The National Centre for Seismology's records show that a number of these events were shallow, with several occurring at depths of only around five kilometres.

4.3-magnitude quake raised concern

The strongest recent earthquake was the 4.3-magnitude event on August 8.

Tremors were felt across parts of Nashik district and reports emerged of cracks appearing in some houses. There were no reports of deaths from the earthquake, but the incident heightened concerns among residents already unsettled by the repeated tremors.

The repeated shaking has now prompted the Nashik district administration to order a survey of potentially dangerous buildings to assess whether structures have become vulnerable and require repairs, strengthening or other safety measures.

Concern spreads to Palghar

The seismic activity has not been restricted to Nashik.

Parts of Palghar district, including Jawhar, have also experienced tremors. On August 11, Jawhar recorded four tremors, prompting Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to direct authorities to undertake a comprehensive assessment of seismic activity in Nashik and Palghar.

The state government has also called for greater public awareness and preparedness, particularly among students. Fadnavis said a study by the Centre for Seismic Technology was already underway and directed officials to involve additional reputed institutions for a broader assessment.

Is a bigger earthquake coming?

The repeated tremors have naturally raised questions among residents about whether the sequence could precede a stronger earthquake.

However, there is currently no scientific basis to say that a major earthquake is imminent. Earthquake sequences can involve several small and moderate events without necessarily progressing to a larger earthquake, and scientists cannot reliably predict the exact timing or magnitude of a future quake.

What has attracted attention in Nashik is the frequency of the tremors, their shallow depths and the concentration of several events in the same broad region.

Nashik is classified in Seismic Zone III, indicating a moderate seismic hazard. A Maharashtra Fire and Emergency Services assessment has also highlighted earthquake vulnerability in Nashik, including concerns about older structures that may not meet modern earthquake-resistant standards.

For now, authorities are focusing on scientific monitoring, structural assessments and preparedness rather than predicting a larger event.

With fresh tremors striking Nashik again on August 14, the focus is now firmly on understanding what is driving this unusual seismic sequence — and ensuring that vulnerable structures and communities are better prepared should the shaking continue.