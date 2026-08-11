/US announces $15.5 million emergency aid for Colombia after deadly earthquake kills 111

The United States has announced an emergency aid package worth $15.5 million for Colombia after a powerful earthquake struck the country, killing at least 111 people and leaving rescuers searching through collapsed buildings for survivors. The US State Department announced the assistance on Monday (Aug 10), three days after Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella took office.

"We are united in prayer with the Colombian people and stand ready to support President Abelardo de la Espriella," the State Department said in a post on X.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck Colombia's coffee-growing region and Pacific coast shortly after 7:30 am local time, triggering widespread panic and damaging more than 1,500 buildings. Authorities warned that the death toll could rise as rescue teams continue to search areas buried under rubble.

Colombia declares state of emergency

President de la Espriella declared a state of emergency following the earthquake and vowed that the country would "move forward together." Hospitals were placed on red alert as emergency crews and volunteers rushed to affected areas.

In Cali, volunteers joined firefighters and rescue workers at the site of a collapsed multi-storey building. Witnesses said a man and a baby had been pulled from the rubble, while rescuers continued searching for other people trapped inside.

The scale of the destruction varied across the country. In Manizales, several buildings were damaged, including part of the city's neo-Gothic cathedral. Roads were disrupted, and residents stayed away from their homes amid fears of aftershocks.

The earthquake was also felt in Bogota, where residents rushed into the streets after feeling the strong shaking. The capital, however, reported only limited damage.

US steps in as rescue efforts continue

The US said it was closely monitoring the situation and was prepared to support Colombia's emergency response.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington was "closely monitoring" the disaster and stood ready to help the Colombian people.