/Powerful quake of 7.4 magnitude strikes Colombia; tremors felt in Bogota, other regions

A powerful earthquake of 7.4 magnitude struck Colombia on Monday, with tremors being felt in the capital Bogota and across several parts of the country.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said the earthquake was of 7.4 magnitude and occurred at a depth of approximately 115 kilometres.

Colombia’s Geological Service issued a lower preliminary estimate, measuring the earthquake at magnitude 6.7 and a depth of 82 kilometres. It placed the epicentre near San José del Palmar in Colombia’s western Chocó department.

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The magnitude estimates are preliminary and may be revised as seismic agencies analyse additional data.

The quake struck at around 7.34 am local time and was felt in Bogotá, Antioquia, Cundinamarca, Meta and other areas, according to local reports.

Emergency authorities activated response and prevention protocols while assessing whether the earthquake caused casualties or significant damage.