/Bangladesh PM restates request for Hasina extradition in talks with Indian envoy

New Delhi: Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has restated his government’s request to India for extraditing former leader Sheikh Hasina during a courtesy meeting with the Indian High Commissioner, Dinesh Trivedi, in Dhaka. The meeting, described as a courtesy visit, also covered broader bilateral issues between the two neighbours.

The meeting comes days after former Bangladesh PM Hasina held a virtual press conference, hosted by the foreign correspondents’ club in Delhi, and announced her plans to return to her homeland while criticising the situation in Bangladesh. The Indian government was quick to distance itself from her comments, with the Ministry of External Affairs saying that it does not endorse her remarks.

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During Monday’s call, Bangladesh also reiterated its request for the return of individuals alleged to have been involved in the killing of Osman Hadi. Rahman emphasised the need to create a “suitable environment” to further advance relations between the two countries. The talks were framed on both sides as an opportunity to strengthen ties with a people-centric approach.

In a statement, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka said Trivedi and Rahman “exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and discussed avenues for further strengthening bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh with a people-centric approach.” Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman, the Prime Minister’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs Humayun Kabir, and other officials were also present.

The meeting also comes at a time when India has invited Rahman to visit Delhi to attend the BRICS Summit. Rahman has been invited as the chair of the BIMSTEC grouping that comprises India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, Thailand and Myanmar as its members. India will be hosting the BRICS summit in the 2nd week of September.