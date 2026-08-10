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Embassy defaced in Slovenia: India demands perpetrators be held accountable

Kushal Deb
Edited By Kushal Deb
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 19:29 IST | Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 19:29 IST
Embassy defaced in Slovenia: India demands perpetrators be held accountable

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal Photograph: (ANI)

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India has strongly condemned the defacement of its embassy premises in Slovenia and urged authorities to hold those responsible accountable.

Indian Ministry of External Affairs on Monday condemned the defacement of its Embassy premises in Slovenia by anti-India elements. The MEA has said that it has taken up the matter "strongly" with Slovenian authorities both in New Delhi and in Ljubljana, so that perpetrators behind such acts are held accountable.

"Under the Vienna Convention, diplomatic premises are inviolable and must be protected. We have taken up the matter strongly with Slovenian authorities, both in New Delhi and in Ljubljana, so that the perpetrators behind such reprehensible acts are held accountable," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

The Foreign Ministry further urged law enforcement agencies in Slovenia and in any other countries to take firm actions against hateful propaganda being spread by the anti- India elements. “We also call upon law enforcement authorities elsewhere to take note of the hateful propaganda and disinformation being spread by such groups.”

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“We also call upon law enforcement authorities elsewhere to take note of the hateful propaganda and disinformation being spread by such groups,” read the statement.

Miscreants defiled the Indian flag, including phrases like "Khalistan Zindabad" and “Modi terrorist” directly onto the walls and premises of the embassy building itself. There has been no official response from Slovenia; it is widely believed that Pro-Khalistani groups, which have been previously involved in the defacement and vandalisation of India's diplomatic missions in the UK, US and Canada, are responsible for this attack.

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Kushal Deb

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Kushal Deb

Kushal Deb is a mid-career journalist with seven years of experience and a strong academic background. Passionate about research, storytelling, writes about economics, policy, cult...Read More

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