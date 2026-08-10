/Former Thai MP arrested after shooting local political leader inside government office

A former Thai lawmaker allegedly shot a local government official in Thailand, just days after a deadly school shooting. Chalong Reawraeng, a 71-year-old former Member of Parliament (MP), opened fire inside the Nonthaburi Provincial Administrative Organisation office building. He has been arrested. The victim has been identified as Thongchai Yenprasert, a prominent figure in local politics. He died in hospital after being shot in the neck, while his driver was hit in the arm and hand.

The driver, identified by local media as Mr Yod, was shot in his right arm. He was rushed to Phra Nang Klao Hospital, where he successfully underwent surgery and is reported to be in stable condition.

Chalong, following the crime, called a well-known Thai political commentator, Anchalee Paireerak, who was in the middle of a YouTube livestream. The entire exchange and his confession were documented via the host's shocked reactions and questions broadcast live to viewers.

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"Please wait… It’s Brother Chalong Reawraeng," Anchalee says as she answers a call on her mobile phone.

"Brother Chalong Reawraeng, wait up - I’ll call you back; I’m on air", Anchalee says. "What’s the big story? What? What did you say? Why did you shoot him? And where are you? You shot him just now? And did he die? Did he die? You shot him in the head?

"Now where are you going? You need to wait there for the cops. Don’t go anywhere."

Anchalee's team eventually put him on speaker, where he is heard saying that Thongchai owes him some money for a favour. Later, he was arrested while being on call during the live stream.

The deceased Thongchai Yenprasert, 71, was a former police officer and prominent local leader in Nonthaburi province. He joined the police force in 1984 and rose to become a prominent figure in Nonthaburi's political scene. According to Chalong's confession, he had supposedly taken some favour from Chalong Reawraeng, who was seeking financial help, to which Thongchai did not agree and was shot. However, the real motive behind the attack remains unknown. The suspect later gave a press conference where he apologised to the victim's family.

The shooting in Nonthaburi province comes just days after a teenager shot his grandparents and opened fire on a school in the same area, killing seven people.