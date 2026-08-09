/Typhoon Dolphin makes landfall in China, triggers mass evacuation and flight cancellations

Typhoon Dolphin has made landfall on China’s eastern coast, in Yuhuan, Zhejiang province, on Sunday, August 9, at around 5:30 pm local time. China's meteorological authorities said that the cyclone brought torrential rain and strong wind with a sustained speed of 151 kmph, equivalent to a Category 1 hurricane on the ⁠Saffir-Simpson scale. It is being categorised as the most powerful tropical cyclone to strike China this year.

The cyclone has triggered mass evacuation of roughly 1 million people across eastern China. Workers were moved away from offshore facilities, directed vessels to return to the ports, and increased monitoring of reservoirs, mountain streams, landslide and flood-prone areas. Zhejiang, Shanghai, northern Fujian, northeastern Jiangxi, central and southern Anhui, and ⁠much of Jiangsu are likely to receive torrential rainfall through August 10. According to forecasts, parts of Central China could receive around 250-500 mm (9.8-19.7 inches) of rain. Roughly 1500 flights were cancelled in Shanghai, according to flight tracking data by VariFlight. In addition to that, 55 coastal ​passenger ferry routes had been suspended, all 115 offshore construction projects halted, and 290 construction vessels moved to ‌sheltered waters.

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After making landfall in eastern China, it is likely to move westward before slowing over central and southwestern China, while losing its strength. Wang Haiping, chief forecaster at the National Meteorological Centre, told state broadcaster CCTV. That could prolong heavy rain and raise the risk of flooding and landslides, especially in mountainous areas and along smaller rivers.

Before reaching the Chinese mainland, Typhoon Dolphin tore through Japan's southern islands, peaking with sustained winds of 162 kmph and dangerous gusts up to 216 kmph. It injured six and left roughly 50000 houses without power.