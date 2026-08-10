/Jharkhand protesters enter assembly premises, brave lathicharge, tear gas CID arrests ex-JPSC chief

Student protesters entered the Jharkhand Assembly premises while resisting lathicharge and tear gas even as the House was adjourned for the day as the agitators closed in on the building. Reports said student protesters and police personnel were injured amid the lathicharge and tear gas shelling.

The security forces fired tear gas in the air in two to three rounds to control the situation. A section of protesters entered the premises in a symbolic gesture, following which a mild lathicharge was carried out, said reports.

Police resorted to lathicharge as JPSC-JSSC aspirants moved closer to the Jharkhand Assembly. Some protesters were reportedly injured but they managed to breach multiple police barricades while marching from the Old Assembly towards the New Assembly even as security forces used water cannons to stop them.

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Earlier, thousands of students arrived in Ranchi by trains and buses to participate in the march. The police resorted to lathicharge and used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the protesters, even though Chief Minister Hemant Soren had said that dialogue, not batons, can solve all problems.

Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto joins march on stretcher

Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on a nine-day hunger strike, joined the march to Assembly after arriving in an ambulance and was carried on a stretcher.

The march comes a day after the Jharkhand government agreed to cancel three examinations, including the preliminary examination of the 14th JPSC Combined Civil Services. The state government also agreed to the demand of Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into alleged financial irregularities related to the 14th JPSC exam.

State CID arrests former JPSC chief L Khiangte

Meanwhile, the state’s Criminal Investigation Department, or CID, has arrested L Khiangte, the former chief of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission in connection with allegations surrounding the commission’s 14th Civil Services Examination.

Khiangte faces scrutiny as TDPL, a blacklisted company, was empanelled to conduct the JPSC 14th Civil Services Examination.

Khiangte, who was former chief secretary of Jharkhand, resigned from his post as JPSC chairman on July 22, 2026. He said that his resignation was intended to ensure a fair investigation into the matter.

Before his arrest, Khiangte faced multiple rounds of intensive questioning by the state CID. The questioning reportedly lasted several hours as investigators examined the allegations linked to the examination process.

The protesters are demanding a CBI investigation into the allegations.

Jharkhand witnessed large-scale protests by JSSC CGL aspirants over alleged irregularities in the recruitment process. Students took to the streets in Ranchi, Hazaribagh, Dhanbad, Bokaro and other districts demanding transparency, accountability and an independent probe into the irregularities.

The agitation intensified over allegations of question paper leaks, leaked OMR sheets and manipulation in the evaluation process. The state government did not agree to cancel the JSSC CGL examination, making the issue a flashpoint.

The government said it cannot unilaterally cancel the JSSC-CGL examination because the matter is linked to judicial directives.

Babulal Marandi demands CBI probe; Rahul slams govt over use of force

Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi accused the Jharkhand government of failing to address the students’ concerns and demanded a CBI investigation into the alleged JPSC-JSSC examination irregularities.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised the use of force against students protesting in Jharkhand and called for their concerns to be addressed through dialogue.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, “Using force against students protesting in Jharkhand is wrong.”

Among the major triggers for the protest were paper leaks in recruitment tests conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

Chief Minister Hemant Soren had earlier assured the protesters that those responsible for irregularities in recruitments tests would face strict action.