/Jharkhand protesters try to remove barricades, dance as police use water cannons during Vidhan Sabha march | WATCH

The protesting student in Jharkhand who undertook ‘Vidhan Sabha gherao’ march on Monday (Aug 10) faced water cannons by police, the latest visuals on social media from Ranchi showed. Police used water cannons against the protesters as the students attempted to remove the barricades adn barbed wires. Several videos showed thousands of students marching towards the Vidhan Sabha holding the national flag. The students are protesting since Jul 25 against alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) examinations.

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Meanwhile, Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto also joined the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march in stretcher and said that the state government "will have to listen to the students' demands." He urged CM Hemant Soren not to take police action against protesters. "Today it's CM Hemant Soren's birthday, and he should not take such a step where some unfortunate events like at the Jantar Mantar take place here. Do not do anything that causes someone to bleed or get injured and makes the crowd even more agitated. Arrest is a legal process, but there should be no bloodshed. If the government does not agree to the demands, it will be remembered as the one which killed democracy. I will not end the fast," he said.

Earlier, The Ranchi Police assured that no action would be taken against protesters as long as the demonstration remained peaceful. On the deployment of force, Ranchi City SP Paras Rana said that it was a “precautionary” force deployment.

What are the result of talks between govt and students?