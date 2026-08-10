/All 3 members of Jharkhand PSC resigns ahead of 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' march by students

All three members of the Jharkhand Public Service (JPSC) Commission resigned on Sunday, after over two weeks of protests over the alleged irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC recruitment examinations. These members are - Ajita Bhattacharya, Anima Hansda, and Jamal Ahmed - and their resignation was accepted by Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar, the Lok Bhavan said in a statement. Their resignations came immediately after the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) summoned all three members for questioning regarding recruitment test irregularities. This follows the prior resignation of JPSC chairperson L. Khiangte on July 22.

Meanwhile, talks between the protesting JPSC-JSSC aspirants in Jharkhand and government officials failed to yield results on Sunday but Jharkhand minister made big announcements. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Jharkhand minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu said they agreed to about 95 percent of the demands raised by the students. He said that the criminal aspects will be investigated by the CID, and regarding issues related to financial transactions Enforcement Directorate will investigate. Kumar announced the setting up of fast-track courts in the cases and the filing of chargesheet within 90 days. He said a committee comprising experts from IIT-ISM, IIM and XLRI would be formed to recommend necessary reforms. The Jharkhand government also agreed to cancel three examinations, including the preliminary examination of the 14th JPSC Combined Civil Services.

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Chief Minister Hemant Soren reiterated his promise to deliver justice to the agitating youths. He alleged that vested interests were working to disrupt democracy in the state, adding the students’ stir should not be politicised.