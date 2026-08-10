The protesting student have planned "Vidhan Sabha gherao" march on Monday (Aug 10) with Ranchi Police stating that it was “fully prepared” to deal with the situation. The police has asssured that no action would be taken against protesters as long as the demonstration remained peaceful. On the deployment of force, Ranchi City SP Paras Rana said that it was a “precautionary” force deployment as a large number of students are expected to take part in the protest. When asked about a viral video that allegedly showed a pellet gun being carried by security personnel, the officer said that “it is strictly for emergency situations.” This comes after Delhi Police was accused of using pellet guns against the protesting students on Jul 20, that injured at least five students.

Rana said, while speaking to ANI, “There will be a large number of students. Instructions have been issued to all Ranchi Police personnel that if the protesters conduct themselves peacefully, no inconvenience will be done to anyone. However, if anyone attempts to resort to violence, appropriate legal action will be taken against them.” He also added, “If a pellet gun is being carried, it is strictly for emergency situations. Regarding the viral video—what is being mistaken for a pellet gun is actually a paintball gun; it fires soft, colored balls used to mark and identify troublemakers. It is not a pellet gun...” he said.

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What are the result of talks between govt and students?

Meanwhile, talks between the protesting JPSC-JSSC aspirants in Jharkhand and government officials failed to yield results on Sunday but Jharkhand minister made big announcements. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Jharkhand minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu said they agreed to about 95 percent of the demands raised by the students. He said that the criminal aspects will be investigated by the CID, and regarding issues related to financial transactions Enforcement Directorate will investigate. Kumar announced the setting up of fast-track courts in the cases and the filing of chargesheet within 90 days. He said a committee comprising experts from IIT-ISM, IIM and XLRI would be formed to recommend necessary reforms. The Jharkhand government also agreed to cancel three examinations, including the preliminary examination of the 14th JPSC Combined Civil Services.