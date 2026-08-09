/'Will not leave till demands are met': CJP joins Jharkhand student protest in Ranchi

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has sent a delegation to join the protesting students in Jharkhand with spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka saying that the organisation stood in “complete solidarity” with the students in Jharkhand. Introducing the delegation, Ranka said that it is led by Mukesh and Akshay Shinde, and they would provide “all forms of support” to the students. This comes approximately a week after CJP founder Abhijit Dipke and spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka spoke to the student leaders in Ranchi. Dipke said that "CJP stands with all the students in Jharkhand and support their demands."

Speaking to ANI, National Coordinator of CJP, Akshay Shinde, said, “Some of our colleagues from CJP, who were actively working at Jantar Mantar, are here as well. They are contributing to this protest, and we will not leave this spot until the protest concludes and all the students' demands are met.”

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What we know about student protest in Ranchi?

Thousands of students have gathered at Ranchi's Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium since Jul 25 and are protesting against alleged irregularities in various government examination, specifically the JPSC and JSSC examinations. As the hunger strike by at least five students entered Day 15, government spoke to

eight-member delegation from the JPSC-JSSC Abhyarthi Nyay Manch but the meeting yeilded no result. This was second round of talks. The Jharkahnd government had met another faction of the demonstrating students, the JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch, held discussions in first round. Two students were taken to Sadar Hospital after their health deteriorated while sitting on a hunger strike.