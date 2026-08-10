/As protests enter 17th day, ED files case to probe irregularities in JPSC examinations: What more students are demanding?

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday (August 8) filed a money-laundering case to probe alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examinations. The move of the investigative agency followed after protests and an indefinite hunger strike in Ranchi against the demand over irregularities entered its 17th day on Monday.



Officials confirmed that the arrested individuals have been taken into custody for interrogation. The central financial crimes investigative agency’s case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has come up from the Jharkhand Police’s first information report.

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Devendra Nath Mahto joins protestors

Meanwhile, thousands of students and job aspirants protesting against alleged irregularities in exams marched to the Jharkhand assembly on Monday. Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on a hunger strike for nine days, also joined the protesting students in their march to the state Assembly.



Nath urged the protesters to avoid violence, similar to what happened on July 20 during the Cockroach Janta Party's march to the Parliament over NEET paper leak. While speaking to reporters, he also criticised the state government for ignoring students' demands.



Authorities imposed prohibitory orders and deployed more than 1,500 personnel, including Rapid Action Force, Indian Reserve Battalion, police, and Quick Reaction Team members, along the four-km stretch of the march route. Most schools in Ranchi remained closed.