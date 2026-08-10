/As protests enter 17th day, ED files case to probe irregularities in JPSC examinations: What more students are demanding?

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday (August 8) filed a money-laundering case to probe alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examinations. The move of the investigative agency followed after protests and an indefinite hunger strike in Ranchi against the demand over irregularities entered its 17th day on Monday.
Officials confirmed that the arrested individuals have been taken into custody for interrogation. The central financial crimes investigative agency’s case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has come up from the Jharkhand Police’s first information report.
Also read: 'Don't do anything like Jantar Mantar...': Devendra Nath Mahto appeals for calm as thousands join Vidhan Sabha Gherao march
Devendra Nath Mahto joins protestors
Meanwhile, thousands of students and job aspirants protesting against alleged irregularities in exams marched to the Jharkhand assembly on Monday. Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on a hunger strike for nine days, also joined the protesting students in their march to the state Assembly.
Nath urged the protesters to avoid violence, similar to what happened on July 20 during the Cockroach Janta Party's march to the Parliament over NEET paper leak. While speaking to reporters, he also criticised the state government for ignoring students' demands.
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Authorities imposed prohibitory orders and deployed more than 1,500 personnel, including Rapid Action Force, Indian Reserve Battalion, police, and Quick Reaction Team members, along the four-km stretch of the march route. Most schools in Ranchi remained closed.
The deadlock has persisted despite the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led state government holding several rounds of talks with the protesters. The government maintains that 98 per cent of the demands have been accepted, but protesters say they will continue their agitation since the government has agreed to cancel only three of the 13 exams they wanted scrapped.