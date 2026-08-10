/What is Taiwan’s 'hellscape' strategy against China and how will it work? WION Decodes

Taiwan is preparing for a possible Chinese attack as Beijing has increased military sortie around Taiwan. Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) on Monday (August 8) claimed that one sortie of Chinese military aircraft, nine vessels of the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) and eleven official ships have been detected operating around the territorial waters of Taiwan. To tackle this growing threat, Taiwan is investing heavily in drones and other unmanned weapons, but its ‘hellscape’ strategy is in limelight. The government has set a target of producing 100,000 drones a month by 2030, with production intended to serve both domestic defence requirements and international markets. Taiwan's Lt. Gen. Huang Wen-chi told the NY Times, "Our drone and counter-drone efforts started relatively late, and initially we were trying things out as we went along."

What is Taiwan's 'Hellscape' strategy?

The Taiwan “Hellscape” strategy is an asymmetric defence doctrine designed to deter or counter a potential Chinese invasion by flooding the Taiwan Strait with thousands of uncrewed aerial, surface and underwater drones. Originally coined by US Indo-Pacific Command chief Admiral Samuel Paparo, the concept has increasingly been adopted by Taiwan’s military. The core objective is to turn the roughly 110-mile-wide Taiwan Strait into a chaotic battlespace, using autonomous systems to stall, confuse and weaken an invading Chinese force while buying time for Taiwan and potential international partners to respond. According to operational studies by US and Taiwanese defence institutions, including the Center for a New American Security (CNAS), the proposed “Hellscape” concept can be understood as four overlapping defence layers extending from offshore waters to Taiwan’s coastline.

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How it works?

The first layer would operate roughly 80 to 40 km offshore. Long-range aerial, surface and underwater drones would be used to detect and attack incoming Chinese amphibious transport ships. The aim would be to force the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to use valuable defensive weapons against large numbers of relatively inexpensive unmanned systems, potentially exhausting its high-end missile and air-defence resources.

The second layer, extending from around 40 to 5 km offshore, would focus on restricting the movement of Chinese landing forces. Smart sea mines and underwater unmanned systems could be used to narrow available sea routes and channel landing craft into more concentrated areas, where they could become vulnerable to further drone attacks.

The third layer would cover the final stretch between roughly 5 km offshore and the shoreline. Short-range drone systems would be used against landing boats and other approaching forces. The objective would be to create another barrier before Chinese troops could reach Taiwan’s beaches.

The final layer would focus on the coastline itself. Short-range weapons, beach obstacles and small unmanned systems could be used against PLA forces that manage to survive the earlier layers and establish a foothold. Taiwan’s geography, including the limited number of beaches suitable for a large-scale amphibious landing, would form an important part of this defensive approach.

China- Taiwan conflict