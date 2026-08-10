/Taiwan detects Chinese aircraft, warships near its territorial waters, says Defence Ministry

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) on Monday (August 8) claimed that one sortie of Chinese military aircraft, nine vessels of the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) and eleven official ships have been detected operating around the territorial waters of Taiwan. In a post on social media platform X, the ministry stated that one out of the one discovered Chinese military aircraft sorties entered the southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) of Taiwan.



In the post on X, the MND said, "1 sortie of PLA aircraft, 9 PLAN vessels and 11 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 1 sortie entered Taiwan's southwestern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded."

4 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 9 official ships

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MND said on Sunday that it detected 4 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 9 official ships working around Taiwan up until 6 am. The ministry added that 2 out of the 4 aircraft sorties also crossed the median line, entering Taiwan's northern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

"4 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 9 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 out of 4 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded," MND wrote on X.



Meanwhile, Focus Taiwan reported that earlier in June, the first domestically built submarine of Taiwan had set sail from Kaohsiung Port for its latest round of sea trials, which included dive tests. Citing the Military News Agency, Focus Taiwan noted that this was the submarine's 15th sea trial overall and its ninth submerged navigation test.



This development comes as China continues to escalate its military activity around Taiwan. Beijing's claim over Taiwan stems from a complex mix of historical, political, and legal arguments, with China maintaining that Taiwan is an inalienable part of its territory — a position reflected in its national policy, domestic laws, and international statements.