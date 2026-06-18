/Taiwan hopes US to approve $14 billion arms sale 'as soon as possible', China calls deal 'dead end'

Taiwan's president Lai Ching-te expressed hope on Thursday that the United States would swiftly approve a proposed $14 billion arms sale "as soon as possible", while reaffirming that Taiwan "rejects unification" with China. Taiwan heavily depends on US support to counter growing pressure from Beijing, which considers the island nation part of its territory.



"We hope that the arms purchases can be approved as soon as possible," President Lai Ching-te told reporters in Taipei. "Taiwan's efforts to safeguard its national security, uphold its democratic and free way of life, and reject unification and the rule of the Chinese Communist Party should not be seen as a provocation against China or a troublemaker in the region," he said.



The United States officially recognises China but is obligated under domestic law to help Taiwan maintain its self-defence capabilities, a longstanding source of rift between Washington and Beijing. Earlier this month, Marco Rubio said the proposed $14 billion arms deal remained under review, while US officials said they were also evaluating weapons stockpiles amid operations related to Iran.

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China warns Taiwan

In response to Lai's wish for an over-$14 billion arms sale, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian on Thursday warned Taiwan that "seeking independence by relying on the United States or through military means is a dead end". Lin added that Lai Ching-te's response reflects his deep-seated anxiety and insecurity.



"Seeking independence by relying on the United States or through military means is a dead end," Chinese spokesperson Lin Jian told a news conference when asked about Lai's comments. He also added that the Taiwanese leader's rhetoric "only exposes his deep-seated anxiety and insecurity".

Taiwan hopes to increase defence spending

Taiwan has vowed to increase overall defence spending to over three percent of GDP this year. The government has proposed NT$1.25 trillion (US$40 billion) for weapons purchases, including US-developed arms as well as Taiwan-made drones and other items. Meanwhile, Taiwanese lawmakers have disagreed over the budget for improving defence capabilities. In the previous month, opposition parties, which hold a majority in the legislature, gave a nod to a $25 billion special defence budget, slashing by a third the amount sought by Lai's ruling party.



The US commitment to Taiwan's security "remains unchanged", Lai said, adding that both sides "share the goal of strengthening security and accelerating efforts to strengthen Taiwan's self-defence capabilities". On Thursday, Taiwan's cabinet approved an extra NT$210 billion ($6.6 billion) in spending on indigenous unmanned systems, after the defence ministry said the scaled-back budget was "insufficient to fully build the military's overall combat capabilities".



Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te also alleged that China applied pressure on Japan and the Philippines during discussions over maritime boundaries in waters located east of Taiwan. In late May, Japan and the Philippines announced plans to begin formal negotiations aimed at defining the maritime boundary between their exclusive economic zones and continental shelves. Beijing criticised the proposed talks as "illegal" and reiterated its claim of exclusive authority over the disputed waters.