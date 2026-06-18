/Switzerland confirms US-Iran talks on Friday after Tehran expresses doubt

Initial talks between the United States and Iran are scheduled at the Buergenstock mountaintop resort in Switzerland ​tomorrow (Jun 19), the Swiss government said in a statement on Thursday (Jun 18). It added that mediators Pakistan, Qatar and other countries involved in the talks will also be present at the meeting. This comes after the two sides announced signing a memorandum of agreement to end the war in the Middle East and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian digitally signed the MoU, beginning a 60-day period for further discussions.

“As things stand, the plan is still ​for the US and ​Iran, along with mediators Pakistan ‌and ⁠Qatar and other involved countries, to meet tomorrow at Buergenstock for initial ​negotiations ​about ⁠implementing the agreement,” the Swiss foreign ​ministry said ​in a statement.

It further added, “No further information is ​currently available regarding ​the ⁠schedule and details of this meeting.”

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Tehran claims talks on ‘pause’

Earlier today, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei expressed doubt over the talks planned in Switzerland, saying that since the agreement was signed by both sides, it was decided to “pause” the meeting.

“The Friday meeting was confirmed until a few hours ago, but when it was decided that the presidents of the two sides (Iran and the US) would sign the agreement, it was decided to pause consideration of the Friday meeting for now,” Baghaei said.

US-Iran deal

On Wednesday (Jun 17), the US and Iran digitally signed a memorandum of understanding to end the war in the Middle East. The 14-point memorandum states that the US, Iran and their respective allies “declare an immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon.”

They undertake “not to initiate any war or any military operation against each other and to refrain from the threat or use of force against each other, and to ensure the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Lebanon.”