/Total solar eclipse 2026: One-of-a-kind structure will emerge during the rare event. Details

The August 12, 2026 Total Solar Eclipse will be a unique event. Scientists are waiting with bated breath as it will reveal a one-of-a-kind structure of the Sun's corona (its outer atmosphere). This particular one has never been seen in the past, nor will it occur again in the future. The eclipse will capture a specific moment in Solar Cycle 25, which will be a reflection of the Sun's changing magnetic activity, sunspots and the numerous solar eruptions.

The Sun's corona is normally invisible from Earth even though it stretches for millions of kilometres. But that's all you see during a total solar eclipse. When the Moon covers the photosphere fully, the corona emerges. This part of the Sun is not the same every time. It comprises extremely hot plasma that is shaped by the Sun's magnetic field. Since this field is constantly changing, the corona changes as well. The white, spiky tendrils visible during a total eclipse are a completely unique "snapshot" in time. Once totality ends, that exact visual layout is gone forever.

What is special about the August 12 solar eclipse?

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At solar maximum, the sunspots produce a lot of solar flares and coronal mass ejections, while at solar minimum, none of this happens. During the latter, the corona appears more uniform and more symmetrical. During solar maximum, the sunspot regions turn into magnetic anchors and create spikes or streamers extending in different directions.

The 2026 eclipse falls somewhere between the two. The Solar Cycle 25 reached its peak in October 2024, according to NASA and NOAA. But the solar activity is only in declining mode and hasn't fully ebbed. So after two years, the Sun is cooling down, but it is still highly active. "The corona will still be far more active than during the 2017, 2019 and 2020 total solar eclipses, but much less so than 2024's," solar physicist Ryan French told Space.com.