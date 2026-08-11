The death toll from Monday’s 7.4 magnitude devastating earthquake in Colombia rose to 213 on Tuesday, with over 900 people injured, and around 3,000 still missing as rescue workers search for any signs of life in the rubble of collapsed buildings.

Most casualties were reported from the western cities of Cali, Pereira, Manizales, and Quibdo. The Colombian mayors also reported 165 buildings collapsed in the 7.4-magnitude earthquake.

The earthquake has left a trail of destruction across the South American country.

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The number of confirmed deaths as a result of the earthquake has reached at least 213, as per the Association of Mayors.

As per reports, 95 deaths have been confirmed in Cali, 66 in Pereira, 38 in the department of Valle del Cauca, excluding Cali, 9 in Quibdó, and 5 in Manizales.

‘Cali and Pereira most affected, people still trapped’

Cali and Pereira “present the most critical situation, with collapsed structures and people trapped,” said a report released by the Colombian Association of Capital Cities on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, Bogotá and Medellín, the two largest and most populous cities in the country, have not reported serious damage and continue to keep their verification protocols active, it added.

The earthquake struck San José del Palmar in the mountainous region of Chocó, with tremors hurtling through the capital Bogotá and several other densely populated cities, including Pereira and Cali.

Colombia’s President Abelardo de la Espriella, who was only inaugurated on Friday, swiftly declared a state of national emergency, as international leaders pledged to bolster rescue and aid operations on the ground.

Paramedics struggle to keep pace with emergency needs

Nearly 24 hours after the earthquake first struck Colombia, paramedics are struggling to keep pace with emergency needs.

The quake struck at a depth of around 96 km (60 miles), causing widespread destruction across the coffee-growing region. It had its epicentre about three miles east of San José del Palmar, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

Multi-storey buildings were reduced to rubble in Pereira and Cali, while part of a historic cathedral tower in Manizales was damaged.

Emergency workers, assisted by police, soldiers and volunteers, continued rescue efforts.

Part of a hospital collapses in Cali

In Cali, dozens of buildings were destroyed or left dangerously unstable. Some parts of a hospital, including floors housing paediatric units, collapsed, trapping patients and forcing around 600 others to receive treatment outdoors.

Colombian govt deploys troops for emergency response



Colombia's military published footage on its social media accounts on Tuesday, showing the deployment of personnel, medical equipment and emergency supplies as authorities stepped up their response to the devastating earthquake.

Defence Ministry footage showed troops loading cargo planes and preparing campaign beds for displaced residents and emergency workers. President Abelardo De La Espriella was also seen meeting soldiers before boarding a helicopter. The deployment comes as rescue teams continue searching collapsed buildings for survivors in hard-hit cities, including Pereira, Cali, Quibdo, and Manizales.