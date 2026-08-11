/Air India Phuket-Delhi flight pilot tests positive for marijuana: Report

The confirmatory drug test of the pilot in command of an Air India Phuket to Delhi flight that suddenly lost 300 feet of altitude has returned positive for marijuana, The Indian Express reported, citing sources.

The August 4 incident left 17 people injured after the Airbus A320 experienced a sudden altitude drop while flying from Phuket in Thailand to New Delhi. The aircraft was carrying 137 passengers and eight crew members when it lost around 300 feet, or 91 metres, before stabilising and landing safely.

Both pilots underwent mandatory psychoactive substance screening following the incident. The pilot in command’s initial test required further confirmation, prompting authorities to send his sample to a designated laboratory.

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Sources said the confirmatory test has now returned positive for marijuana. Authorities have removed both pilots from the flying roster pending the investigation.

Air India said after the aircraft landed that it had "experienced a sudden loss of altitude", adding that it was "fully cooperating with the investigation, and the aircraft manufacturer has also been notified".

Airbus sends experts to assist probe

On Tuesday, Airbus said it was sending a team of experts to New Delhi to assist investigators probing the incident.

An Airbus spokesperson said on Monday, "A team of specialists is being dispatched to assist with the investigation."

"Airbus is providing technical assistance to the relevant investigating authorities. We are actively supporting the airline and will provide further information as it becomes available."

The development comes as authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the altitude loss and the injuries suffered by passengers and crew.

Earlier on Tuesday, India's civil aviation minister summoned Air India Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson at the Aviation Headquarters in New Delhi.