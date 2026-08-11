/Lebanon ends death penalty, becomes first in Middle East; where does region stand?

Lebanon’s parliament on Tuesday (August 11) approved a law abolishing the death penalty, making the country the first in the Middle East to formally end capital punishment. “The draft law aimed at abolishing the death penalty in Lebanon was approved,” the speaker of parliament’s office announced.

Lebanon last executed in 2004. Justice Minister Adel Nassar described the abolition as “historic” and said the threat of capital punishment had previously prevented Beirut from securing the extradition of suspects from countries that had outlawed the practice.

Ramzi Kaiss, Lebanon researcher at Human Rights Watch, welcomed the decision and described it as “a monumental step for human rights in the country, representing a clear break from a cruel and arbitrary sentence that should never be imposed,” AFP reported.

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The parliament passed the abolition as part of a series of bills scheduled for discussion during the current legislative session. The package also includes a general amnesty law that lawmakers have debated for several years.

Lebanon breaks with regional execution trend

The decision assumes greater significance as the Middle East continues to record some of the highest numbers of executions in the world. The region largely remains undemocratic, while most democracies have either significantly reduced capital executions or abolished the practice.

According to Amnesty International’s global report, Death Sentences and Executions 2025, Iran carried out more than 2,159 executions in 2025. It marked Iran’s highest annual execution total since 1981. Saudi Arabia carried out 356 death penalties during the same period, while Yemen recorded 51 executions and the United Arab Emirates recorded three.

With the abolition, Lebanon will join 113 countries that have fully abolished capital punishment in law for all crimes, according to Amnesty International data.

Where India stands on capital punishment

India’s legal framework retains the death penalty for extreme offences, but courts apply capital punishment under strict judicial doctrines and statutory safeguards. Indian courts classify such cases under the “Rarest of Rare” doctrine.

Since 2000, India has executed only eight individuals, highlighting the limited use of capital punishment and New Delhi’s approach towards executions.