/Eight-month-pregnant Deepika Padukone’s role in Allu Arjun’s Raaka revealed; actress set to finish shoot this month

Deepika Padukone, who is expecting her second child, continues to fulfill her professional commitments as she shoots for Raaka in her eighth month of pregnancy. The actress is reportedly working towards completing her portions of the ambitious project before taking a maternity break.

According to a report by Filmfare, the production is making efforts to finish Deepika’s schedule this month, ahead of her expected delivery in September.

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8 months pregnant Deepika shoots for Raaka

"Eight-months pregnant and due to deliver very soon, Deepika Padukone is still shooting for Raaka. She is currently focused on wrapping up the shoot for the film before delivering her second baby in September. She is staying put on set and even working late into the night when required. The crew and teams are in absolute awe," a source said, as quoted by Filmfare.

Earlier reports had also claimed that the actress continued filming while seven months pregnant and was present on set almost every day. Her schedule was said to have included physically demanding sequences as well as night shoots.

Deepika's role in Raaka

While the details about the film are strictly under wraps, according to the latest report by India Today, Deepika plays a pregnant woman who struggles to survive. Her portions are reportedly set during a Puranic Vedic era. With the actress now nearing her due date, the team is said to be prioritising the completion of her remaining scenes.

Janhvi Kapoor also has a key role in Raaka. According to reports, the actress is playing a tribal queen. Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is reportedly another key part of the film and is said to play a guide and protector. Additionally, Mrunal Thakur is also part of the cast and is said to feature opposite Allu Arjun.

About Raaka