/Raaka: Deepika Padukone plays a 'key protagonist', nothing changes due to pregnancy; source reveals

The buzz around Raaka is only getting louder, and amid soaring anticipation, fresh details have emerged on Deepika Padukone’s role. While the team had earlier confirmed that she plays a crucial part and will continue shooting despite her pregnancy, new details further reinforce her position as a central force in the film, and we are getting full action from the superstar with emotional scenes too.

With excitement building around her character, sources reveal that Deepika remains a key driving element of the narrative, with no changes to her scenes. Even as she expects her second child with Ranveer Singh, she continues to shoot her projects.

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A source close to the production shared, “Deepika has a stellar entry, as also a big action moment with Allu Arjun. All of those will now be done by a double, whereas Deepika will continue to shoot the dramatic moments. Her role stays intact, with no deletion what so ever. She is a key protagonist of Raka, and nothing changes due to pregnancy."

Directed by Atlee, Raaka continues to build heavy anticipation, especially around Deepika’s character, which is expected to carry significant emotional and narrative weight.

Directed by Atlee, Raaka is witnessing massive anticipation, especially around Deepika and Allu Arjun’s characters, who are set to bring us the best with Atlee’s vision. Earlier, a source had revealed that, “Amidst her pregnancy, Deepika Padukone is shooting intense action sequences for Raaka and will continue to shoot for the film throughout her pregnancy.”