/Trump turns around Iran’s demand for compensation back on it, says Tehran must pay for those killed, wounded

US President Donald Trump reacted to Iran’s demand of compensation for damage caused during the five-month military conflict saying that Tehran should instead pay reparations for “all of the people that they have killed and ⁠gravely wounded” during the five-month military conflict and the Iranian citizens killed over the last 50 years.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Iranian representatives were seeking compensation for damage caused during the conflict, which he said began because Iran would not have a nuclear weapon.

The US president added that the issue had not been raised during previous negotiations or meetings.

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“I see that Representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran are asking for compensation for the damage done to them during the last five month Military Conflict (started because, THEY WILL NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON), even though it was never mentioned in any of our negotiations or meetings!” he wrote.

Trump then called it an “interesting idea” and turned around the compensation demand back on Iran saying the American demand would cover people killed and seriously wounded in conflicts involving Iran, including the families of those killed in the USS Cole attack and others killed in combat.

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“But it is an interesting idea because now I am likewise demanding compensation from Iran, for all of the people that they have killed and gravely wounded with their roadside bombs and many conflicts, for which they are famous, as led initially by General Soleimani, including the families of those killed on the USS Cole, and thousands of others killed in combat,” he said.

The US President then raised the demand of compensation to the kin of the hundreds and thousands of innocent Iranians killed over the past 50 years for protesting against the regime. He also claimed that 52,000 people had been killed in the last five months.

“Additionally, compensation should be paid to the families of the hundreds of thousands of innocent protestors that Iran has killed over the last 50 years, not to mention the 52,000 that have been killed in the last five months. I have instructed my representatives to put this firmly into any, and all, future negotiations,” Trump said.

Trump later said in a fresh post, “Also, with respect to the Iran negotiations, Iran should be responsible for the damages and death caused to the people of Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Gaza!”

Trump’s reaction came soon after Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei made six new appointments to ⁠the ⁠Revolutionary Guards and armed forces. Mojtaba appointed Major General Pilot Ali Abdollahi ⁠as chief of staff of the ⁠armed forces and Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi as commander-in-chief of the IRGC.