/Meeting with supreme leader lasted 7 hours, discussed war repercussions, says Pezeshkian

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told state TV on Monday that his recent meeting with Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei lasted seven hours. “I discussed with him all of the country’s issues, including people’s livelihoods, the state of the market, employment, housing, sanctions, how we stand firm, the people’s support, unity and cohesion,” he said. The meeting also focused on the repercussions of the war, he added.

Pezeshkian described the meeting as positive and productive, saying Khamenei’s top priority is preserving internal unity.

Mojtaba Khamenei has not made any public appearances since he became supreme leader. Besides, no videos or audio recordings of him speaking have been aired, and only written statements attributed to him have been read out by state media.

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Mojtaba was reportedly injured and possibly deformed in some manner during the attack that killed his father at the start of the war. He remains in hiding and reportedly communicates with senior regime figures via an array of intermediaries to avoid being located and targeted.

Pezeshkian said Mojtaba Khamenei emphasised “maintaining national unity and cohesion and paying attention to the people’s livelihood”.

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Pezeshkian met Khamenei late last month, said state media.

‘US and Israel attacked Iran using AI data’

President Pezeshkian also said that the attacks by the US and Israel were based on artificial intelligence data, reported Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency.

He said the attacking sides had attempted to cause insecurity and push Iran toward famine, looting and social collapse.

“Yet, their calculations, which were based on artificial intelligence data, espionage networks, hired elements and their domestic representatives, were thwarted one after another,” he added.

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President lauds Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Speaking at a conference at the University of Tehran on Monday, Pezeshkian said Iran owes its stability and security to the guidance, exceptional foresight and prudence of the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

The late leader’s thinking and guidance consistently served as a guiding light for the country despite all the restrictions imposed by the enemies.

“Their (enemies’) calculations, which were based on artificial intelligence data, espionage networks, hired elements and their domestic representatives, were thwarted one after another,” he said.

“We must stand against aggression, injustice and bullying and never bow our heads,” Pezeshkian said.

The enemies had sought to force the Iranian nation to its knees, but the Iranian people stood firm and resisted, he added.