/‘I Hate the Name Narendra’: Indian CWG boxer’s story about Pakistani opponent leaves PM Modi in splits | WATCH

India’s CWG 2026 silver medalist boxer Narender Berwal shared an amusing story of a Pakistani boxer that left Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in splits. PM Modi interacted with India’s Commonwealth Games 2026 medalists on Sunday (Aug 9) at his residence in New Delhi.

Berwal, who settled for a silver medal in the 90+kg category in boxing at the concluded CWG in Glasgow, recalled an incident from 2015, when he defeated a Pakistani boxer at the World Military Games. The Indian boxer hilariously explained how his Pakistani opponent was left baffled by the repeated occurrence of the name ‘Narendra’ in his life.

‘I Hate the Name, Narendra’

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Recalling that exchange during the interaction with PM Modi, Narender Berwal said, “That Pakistani boxer said to me, ‘Your name is Narendra; your coach’s name is Narendra; your Prime Minister’s name is Narendra. I have started hating this name Narendra,’ bringing a smile to Narendra Modi, the PM.

That moment, however, cheered up the room, as PM Modi greeted and chatted with India’s CWG medalists.



Meanwhile, Berwal’s silver was part of India’s historic boxing campaign at the Commonwealth Games, where they finished fourth on the overall standings with 39 medals, including 10 medals in boxing alone.

While the Indian contingent returned with a total of 13 gold, 17 silver and 9 bronze across all disciplines, securing seven gold medals created history. No contingent in the game’s history has won 10 medals in just one event, across both divisions, as the Indian women boxers returned with five gold, while the men’s division bagged two.

Jadumani’s Kargil connection

Berwal’s fellow silver medalist and boxer Jadumani Singh also shared an emotional story for Glasgow, recalling his clinical win over a Pakistani opponent on July 26, which also happens to be Kargil Vijay Diwas. Jadumani, who also settled for silver in the men’s 55kg category, beat Pakistani boxer Sumama Rehman 5-0 in the Round of 16.



Speaking to PM Modi, Jadumani, who is connected to the Indian Army, explained what that win and particularly on that date, meant to him.



“It was Kargil Day. The day I fought against Pakistan was on that day. Being from the Indian Army, I was very determined that I had to beat Pakistan. I defeated them 5-0 and dedicated it to our Indian Army heroes,” Jadumani said in a conversation with PM Modi.

