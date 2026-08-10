/'It will be remembered': PM Modi lauds Lovlina for spotting incorrect Indian map during CWG 2026

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded boxer Lovlina Borgohain for pointing out the incorrect Indian map in a Glasgow restaurant during the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games 2026 in Scotland. Indian boxing contingent won 10 medals in boxing including a record seven gold with Lovlina winning a silve rin 75kg women's category of the event. The Indian boxing team was out for celebration at an Indian restaurant when Lovlina noticed discrepancy in the Indian map and swiftly pointed it out. PM Modi lauded the boxer's awareness during an interaction with the medal winners on Sunday (Aug 9).

PM Modi lauds Lovlina for noticing incorrect Indian map in Glasgow restaurant

During the interaction with the athletes, the PM asked Lovlina about the incident and said: "What happened, were you fighting with that restaurant guy?"

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Lovlina, explaining her side of the story, said: "We had such a good performance and it was the last day of the Games. It was a happy occasion sir, we were celebrating and I didn’t like it when I saw the distorted flag. I politely told them and they have made the changes also."

PM Mod appreciated her for the stance and added: "To be able to recognise the significance of that map at a time when you were celebrating and the Games were over, I can tell you truthfully, that video was not ordinary. It will be remembered by people for a very long time."

What was the whole map incident?