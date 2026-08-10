/ODI World Cup 2027: Kagiso Rabada sure of co-host South Africa 'defending the fortress'

The ODI World Cup 2027 is still an over year away but the buzz around the marquee 50-over tournament is getting stronger with each passing day. The 14th edition of the tournament will be jointly co-host by South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe and the Protea pacer Kagiso Rabada is sure of defending the 'fortress.' The last time South Africa hosted the ODI World Cup was in 2003 where Australia beat India in the final. As for South Africa, they have never been to a final of the event which started in 1975. South Africa's best performance in the ODI World Cup history is reaching the semi-final on five occassions - 1992, 1999, 2007, 2015, and 2023.

Rabada sure of South Africa protecting the 'fortress' at home ODI World Cup 2027

Rabad, who has been part of South Africa's ODI World Cup squads in 2019 and 2023, said the team doesn't feel pressure being the host. "Well, I think there's a lot more to it at the moment with us hosting it," Rabada said at the official Cricket World Cup 2027 venue and brand announcement event in Johannesburg recently as reported by the ICC.

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"It's almost like freedom as well. I don't feel the pressure of us playing at home and feeling the need to win it. It's almost like, we're at home and we're going to defend this fortress. And that's what it means to me. It's about representing the badge."

South Africa are infamous of choking under pressure in crunch matches but their World Test Championship (WTC) win last year against Australia makes Rabada feel that it is no longer the case.