/India dispatches first batch of relief supplies to earthquake-hit Colombia

New Delhi: India has dispatched the first tranche of 20 metric tonnes of relief supplies to Colombia to aid post-earthquake recovery efforts, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced. The assistance package includes medicines and medical equipment, temporary shelter materials, hygiene support items and other essentials required in the aftermath of the disaster.

“India stands in solidarity with the people of Colombia during these difficult times,” Jaishankar said in a statement. In a symbolic move, MEA's Joint Secretary [South America], Dr. Aman Puri handed over a tranche to Colombia's ambassador Victor Hugo Jaramillo.

A powerful earthquake struck Colombia earlier this week. A 7.5-magnitude tremor caused significant damage, particularly in areas including Manizales, killing at least 224 people and injuring more than 130, according to reports. India had earlier offered condolences and indicated readiness to provide assistance.

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Also read | Colombia earthquake death toll rises to 213, over 3,000 missing; rescue on

This latest gesture continues a pattern of Indian humanitarian support in Latin America. Earlier this year, in late June 2026, India launched Operation Amistad (Spanish for “friendship”) to assist Venezuela after twin earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude struck on 24 June. The quakes, among the strongest to hit Venezuela in more than a century, caused widespread destruction near Caracas and surrounding regions. The death toll eventually rose above 1,400, with thousands injured and many families displaced.

Under Operation Amistad, two Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft carried more than 35 tonnes of relief supplies, medicines, medical equipment and two BHISHM Cubes (rapidly deployable modular hospitals developed under India’s Aarogya Maitri project). A 41-member specialised contingent from the Indian Army’s 60 Para Field Hospital, including nine medical officers, accompanied the cargo. The team was equipped to deliver emergency medical care, trauma treatment and life-saving surgeries.