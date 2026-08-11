/Colombia recognises Israel's claim over Golan Heights, goes against decades of global consensus

Colombia's newly installed right-wing government has recognised Israel's claim over the Golan Heights. Notably, Colombia has become only the second nation, after the United States, to recognise Israel's claim on the disputed territory captured from Syria in 1967.

The decision was announced Monday (Aug 10) by the government of President Abelardo de la Espriella, who took office just three days earlier after campaigning on closer ties with Washington and Israel. "The Government of Colombia recognises Israeli sovereignty over this territory," Colombia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on X, adding that Israel had the right to defend itself against external threats.

Bogota also described Israeli control of the Golan Heights as essential to the country's national defence.

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Why the Golan Heights matters

Israel captured most of the Golan Heights from Syria during the 1967 Six-Day War and later annexed the territory in 1981. That annexation has not been recognised by the United Nations, which continues to regard the Golan Heights as Syrian territory under Israeli occupation.

The United States had previously been the only country to formally recognise Israeli sovereignty over the territory. Colombia's decision therefore marks a significant departure from the international position on the Golan Heights.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar welcomed the move, calling De la Espriella his "good friend".

Saar said the two had agreed on the decision during a meeting in Barranquilla, one day before the Colombian president's inauguration. "Defensible borders are essential to guarantee the continued existence of the Jewish people in our historic homeland," Saar wrote on X.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated as recently as last month that the Golan Heights remain part of Syria and described Israel's occupation of the territory as "totally unacceptable."

Colombia's sharp foreign policy shift

The recognition represents a dramatic reversal from the policies of De la Espriella's predecessor, left-wing President Gustavo Petro.

Petro was a vocal critic of Israel's military campaign in Gaza. His government severed diplomatic relations with Israel and halted Israeli arms imports. De la Espriella, a US-backed millionaire, has promised to rebuild those ties and deepen cooperation with both Washington and Jerusalem.