/Trump says proposed 250-foot triumphal arch will be turned into ‘military complex’

US President Donald Trump has announced on Sunday that he had agreed to a request from the US military to convert his proposed triumphal arch into a “top-grade Military Complex.” In a post on the Social Media platform Truth Social, Trump said that the redesigned 250-foot triumphal arch directly across from Arlington National Cemetery will be like no other facility "anywhere in the World."

“At the strong request of the United States Military, and for National Security purposes, I have agreed to convert the magnificent Triumphal Arch, planned since the Civil War Era many years ago, at the Receptive Circle adjoining the Arlington Memorial Bridge, into a top-grade Military Complex/Triumphal Arch, to house, store, and have the rapid ability to use large numbers of drones, plus Snipers, on both the roof and plaza areas, and additionally have and hold large quantities of sniper ammunition in storage,” wrote Trump in the Truth Social post.

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The monument, frequently dubbed the "Arc de Trump" by critics, had been originally announced to mark the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. However, the project faced pushback and legal challenges. Preservationists have filed a lawsuit arguing that the monument's height could interfere with sightlines between major DC monuments.

"Out of the 59 top cities and Capitals, Washington, D.C., IS THE ONLY ONE IN THE WORLD THAT DOES NOT HAVE A TRIUMPHAL ARCH, but it will now have, by far, the greatest of them all!" he added.

Due to its proximity to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, aviation experts raised safety concerns. The Federal Aviation Administration said last ​week that the 250-foot (76-meter) arch would not pose a hazard to aircraft but would be required to have ​an "eternal flame" on top for visibility. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said on September 4, that the Trump administration will soon break ground at the location.