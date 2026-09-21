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Nations League: Palmer, Rice among five ruled out of England’s upcoming matches

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 22:25 IST | Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 22:25 IST
Nations League: Palmer, Rice among five ruled out of England’s upcoming matches

Declan Rice and Cole Palmer played the full 90 minutes in their last matches for Arsenal and Chelsea Photograph: (AFP)

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England will begin its Nations League campaign against reigning world champions Spain at Wembley on Saturday.

Five England players, including Chelsea forward Cole Palmer, have withdrawn from the squad for the upcoming Nations League matches. Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice, Newcastle defender Tino Livramento and Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo are the other players unavailable due to injuries. Everton’s James Garner and Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White have been called up as replacements.

England will face world champions Spain on Sep 26 before travelling to Czechia on Sep 29. They will then visit Croatia on Oct 3 and host Czechia on Oct 6.

The Football Association confirmed on Monday afternoon that Garner and Gibbs-White will join the squad at St George’s Park on Tuesday.

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Palmer was recalled by England manager Thomas Tuchel after missing out on this summer’s FIFA World Cup. However, after playing the full 90 minutes in Chelsea’s 2-1 defeat to Brentford on Friday, the 24-year-old withdrew from the squad for the four-match international break. Sky Sports reported that Palmer is dealing with a muscle injury.

Palmer last played for England in their 1-0 friendly defeat to Japan in March.

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The FA did not provide details about the injuries suffered by the other players. Livramento missed Newcastle’s win over Hull on Saturday, while Rashford and Mainoo were taken off before full-time in Manchester United’s draw against Fulham on Sunday.

Rice played the full match in Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat to Brighton on Saturday.

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Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

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