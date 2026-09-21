/‘We have accepted mediocrity’: Wasim Akram slams Razaullah’s welcome in Pakistan amid series whitewash

Bowling veteran Wasim Akram was unhappy with the reception Pakistan’s emerging star Razaullah received upon his arrival in Pakistan. Pakistan lost to England 3-0 in the three-match Test series, and Razaullah, who made his Test debut in the final Test at Edgbaston, sparked some hope with his late blitz with the bat in the second innings. Although Razaullah smashed his career-best 81, including nine sixes, in his only Test appearance, he and Pakistan’s pace attack failed to defend the modest target as England completed the run chase and won the match and the series. Calling out the public celebrations and the kind of welcome he received, Akram said, ‘Pakistan has accepted mediocrity’.

Akram asserted that rather than accepting airport fanfare, Razaullah and his teammates should have returned home quietly in shame for what his team has done in England. Fuming with Pakistan’s mindset and behaviour, Akram suggested that if Razaullah or his fans were that elated about his performance in the losing cause, they all should have celebrated inside closed doors, unlike how they did it grandly in public.

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“Hide your face at least," Akram said at an event on Sunday.

“Go and celebrate at your home. Let me get this straight: you may bring the best coach in the world, the best chairman in the world, but the players are from here; they are the same. There are no new players. Let’s talk about mindset: very talented. So, we got hammered by England- not lost, hammered.

“So, he arrived in Islamabad with 5,000 people to welcome him. His whole village came to receive him with bouquets and garlands. This tells you the mindset. We have accepted mediocrity," he added.

WATCH Razaullah's Welcome at Islamabad Airport -

Razaullah Stars in Pakistan's Forgettable UK Tour

Razaullah was amongst seven players roped into the Test squad for the final Test in Birmingham. The PCB released two main coaches and seven first-squad players, including keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, white-ball captain Salman Ali Agha and longer-format opener Imam-ul-Haq, and others following Pakistan’s 194-run loss in the second Test at Lord’s.

The visitors lost the series opener by an innings and 103 runs in Leeds before conceding the series in the second match in London. Although Pakistan crossed 200 for the first time in the series in the final innings of the last Test, posting 449, Pakistan returned home winless.