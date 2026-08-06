/Maharashtra doctors end strike after Bombay High Court intervention

Allopathy doctors across Maharashtra have ended their statewide strike after the Bombay High Court directed resident doctors to withdraw their agitation and resume medical services. The decision follows the court's intervention in the ongoing dispute over the proposed registration of CCMP-qualified BHMS practitioners with the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC).

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (BMC MARD) announced on Thursday that it was calling off its suspension of routine medical services "as a mark of respect" to the directions issued by the Bombay High Court. However, the association said its opposition to the Maharashtra government's proposal remains unchanged and that the protest will continue through other lawful and democratic means.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The High Court, which took suo motu cognisance of the disruption in healthcare services caused by the strike, directed MARD to withdraw the ongoing protest involving the suspension of medical services. The court also asked the Maharashtra government and representatives of the resident doctors to hold discussions to arrive at an appropriate solution to the dispute. The detailed written order of the court is still awaited.

In a statement, BMC MARD said the decision to withdraw the present form of protest was being taken solely in compliance with the High Court's directions and without prejudice to its demands or legal rights.

Following the announcement, routine outpatient department (OPD) services, inpatient department (IPD) services, elective surgeries and procedures, academic activities, Central Laboratory services, Fever OPDs and all other services suspended during the agitation will resume across BMC-run hospitals.

The association clarified that emergency and casualty services were never withdrawn during the protest and continued to function uninterrupted throughout the agitation.

The strike was launched in protest against the Maharashtra government's proposal to grant Maharashtra Medical Council registration to CCMP-qualified BHMS practitioners. Resident doctors, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), and several allopathic medical organisations have argued that the move could blur the distinction between modern medicine and alternative systems of medicine and may compromise patient safety.

While routine services have now resumed, BMC MARD reiterated that it continues to oppose the proposed registration of CCMP-qualified BHMS practitioners with the Maharashtra Medical Council. It said it would participate in discussions with the state government, as directed by the High Court, while simultaneously continuing its agitation through lawful and democratic means until its concerns are addressed.

The association stressed that the decision to end the strike was taken in the larger public interest to ensure uninterrupted patient care while respecting the directions of the Bombay High Court.

The outcome of the proposed discussions between the Maharashtra government and representatives of the doctors is expected to determine the next course of action in the ongoing dispute.