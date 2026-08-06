/RSS chief Bhagwat praises Gen Z, says AI will reshape jobs and backs higher education spending

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said India's younger generations were more honest, more willing to question authority and better equipped to adapt to a changing world, as he addressed more than 2,000 students at the India’s International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN) Annual Championship Conference in Mumbai.

Speaking during an interactive session with students from across the country, Bhagwat said Generation Z and Generation Alpha differed from previous generations because they preferred dialogue over unquestioning obedience.

"The era of unquestioned obedience is over," he said, adding that young people seek reasons and logic before accepting an idea. Rather than expecting blind compliance, elders should engage with them through conversation and listen to their concerns, he said.

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Bhagwat also defended the right of young people to question authority and protest over genuine grievances. He said those participating in democratic protests should not automatically be branded "anti-national", stressing that governments and society should understand the reasons behind such movements and respond through dialogue.

Turning to technology, the RSS chief addressed concerns surrounding artificial intelligence and employment. While acknowledging fears that AI could replace some jobs, he said technological advances have historically created new opportunities even as they disrupted existing forms of work. He urged students to prepare for the future by acquiring new skills and remaining adaptable throughout their careers.

Bhagwat also spoke about the changing role of women, saying they are increasingly assuming leadership positions across different sectors. He said society should ensure women have equal opportunities and an enabling environment to contribute according to their abilities.

On education, Bhagwat reiterated support for increasing public spending on the sector to 6% of India's GDP, a long-standing target reflected in the National Education Policy. He said he believed the objective would become a reality and stressed that education should not only impart knowledge but also help build responsible citizens with strong values.

Encouraging students to make independent career choices, Bhagwat said young people should pursue professions based on their interests and aptitude rather than social expectations. In a rapidly changing world, he said, continuous learning and the ability to adapt would be among the most important qualities for future generations.

Bhagwat also said every generation has its own strengths and shortcomings, adding that while the younger generation's honesty and willingness to ask questions were commendable, no generation was without flaws. He urged students to combine curiosity and independent thinking with a sense of responsibility towards society and nation-building.

The interaction at the IIMUN conference in Mumbai brought together students from more than 100 cities and covered topics including leadership, democracy, technology, education and the aspirations of India's youth.