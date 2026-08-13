/Suvinder Vicky reveals Aditya Dhar was confident Dhurandhar 2 profanities wouldn't be censored

Punjabi actor Suvinder Vicky has opened up about his brief role in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Suvinder played Arjun Rampal’s father in the sequel to Dhurandhar. While the appearance was a brief one, it still came as a surprise for viewers, particularly for the profanity that Suvinder’s character uses against Rampal’s character in the scene. In a new interview, the actor revealed that while he was unsure about speaking those lines and feared it would get censored, director Aditya Dhar was confident that nothing would get beeped out.

'Aditya Dhar was confident that nothing would get cut'

Suvinder Vicky spoke to Hindustan Times and reflected on this role in Dhurandhar: The Revenge and the language his character uses. The actor credited director Aditya Dhar for the way the character was conceived, while also acknowledging the effort he brought to the part. “I’m lucky to work with great directors. In this, the credit goes to Aditya Dhar and to me also because I also gave my hundred per cent effort. Also, galiyon ka shrey hamare script writer ko bhi jayega (The credit for all the abusive language would also go to our screenwriter), because I didn’t make any of those; that was all written in the script,” he said.

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The Kohrra actor recalled how he had joked with Aditya about the amount of profanity in his dialogue, suggesting that his character might as well have been mute if most of his lines were going to be censored.

“I told Aditya that my whole dialogue would be a big beep; he should have instead made me play a mute character in the film because I’m abusing so much. But he told me confidently that nothing will be cut. Then I thought that since nothing would be cut, I would improvise, but Aditya stopped me in that moment. He said we will not go to mothers and sisters. It is also our responsibility not to hurt sentiments in films.”

Suvinder, though, does use a derogatory familial reference in the final cut.

On warning Arjun Rampal ahead of the scene