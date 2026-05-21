/Dhurandhar raw and unseen version leads to streaming war, film to release on two OTT platforms on same day

There is a war brewing in the OTT space. Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster Dhurandhar has found its home in not one but two streaming platforms. The film, which stars Ranveer Singh in the lead, will be available in both Netflix and Jio Hotstar from May 22 onwards. Both the streaming platforms will be screening the ra and unseen version of the first film Dhurandhar on their respective platforms. Which means audience can watch the uncut version of Dhurandhar on either Netflix or JioHotstar.

The big Dhurandhar clash on OTT

On Thursday, it was announced that a Raw and Undekha version of the first part of Aditya Dhar’s action-packed spy thriller will be released on Netflix on May 22. The announcement was made on social media. Soon after, JioHotstar too made a similar announcement on its Instagram page.

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The unseen cut promises a “raw and unfiltered” experience, offering audiences a deeper and more immersive dive into the world of Dhurandhar, complete with never-before-seen moments crafted exclusively for viewers. Along with Hindi, the film will be available in Tamil and Telugu.

The film has set the stage for a major clash between two streaming giants, where no one can claim exclusivity over it. The two platforms are going head-to-head by releasing the same film on their respective platforms on the same day.

The unexpected clash of the two platforms has left social media users both intrigued and confused. While some fans are excited to see two streaming giants battling it out over the same film, others are wondering why Dhurandhar is releasing simultaneously on rival platforms.

One social media user wrote, “Then what about Netflix coming on 22 May? I’m really confused. Is anyone else confused about this too?”

“Only ????? Netflix kya krr rha hai phirr (What is Netflix doing then),” another wrote. One comment read, “Okay so both @jiohotstar and @netflix_in releasing Raw and uncut version of Part 1 on 22nd May ??? Cool”.

“Let's normalize non exclusive streaming partners,” one mentioned, with another writing, “So are we seeing a collaboration between @jiohotstar and @netflix_in or what??”

“Same movie, Same day, Same duration, Same name In two different streaming platforms can’t understand what was the deal between Hotstar and Netflix for dhurandhar part 1 raw & undekha,” one comment read.

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar released in theatres on December 5, 2025 and became one of the highest grossing Hindi films of all time. The film’s sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge released earlier this year on March 19 and earned over Rs1363 crores.

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor in prominent roles.