/Dhurandhar 2 under scanner? Delhi HC directs centre to examine claims of revealing sensitive information

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, helmed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, seems to be another trouble. The espionage thriller, which was released in cinemas in March this year, will be reportedly examined for revealing sensitive information as per the directive from the Delhi High Court to the centre and the censor board.

Centre to examine claims of Dhurandhar 2 revealing sensitive information?

The Delhi High Court has asked the centre and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to examine the allegations made by military personnel that the film Dhurandhar: The Revenge disclosed sensitive details relating to military and intelligence operations, as per the report of ANI. The same report suggests that a division bench of Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia directed the petitioner to submit a representation before the ministry to consider the concerns raised in the plea.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The petition was filed by Deepak Kumar, a personnel of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), through

advocate Jagjeet Singh. The plea stated that the petitioner is presently posted at the Force Headquarters of the SSB in RK Puram, New Delhi. The plea states that certain scenes showed operational methods, tactical procedures and intelligence-related activities in a manner that could affect national security and put undercover agents at risk.

In addition, the report stated that the movie depicted certain locations and actions allegedly based on real-life military and intelligence operations too explicitly. According to the petitioner, such portrayals could help positive agencies identify operational patterns used by Indian forces. The petition had also sought guidelines for 'Spy Protocol Movies' and a stay on screening of Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Dhurandhar's raw and uncut version and sequel to release on OTT on this date

Ranveer Singh's action-spy Dhurandhar's uncensored version will begin streaming on Netflix on May 22 and is also slated to stream on JioHotstar. It includes extended footage, uncensored dialogues and unfiltered gore that was previously left out of the theatrical release. For the highly anticipated sequel, Indian fans can expect a grand digital premiere on JioHotstar on June 4 (7 PM IST) followed by full streaming access on June 5. A Netflix India release for the sequel in India is reportedly scheduled later on June 19.

For the unversed, the first installment of Dhurandhar was released on December 5, 2025. It centres on "Operation Dhurandhar", a covert response to a flight hijack where undercover agents slip into the notoriously lawless Lyari area of Karachi. The sequel was released in cinemas on March 19, 2026, and it became a major box office success, grossing over Rs 1000 crore.