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John Krasinski lauds Indian cinema, expresses desire to watch Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: May 20, 2026, 11:36 IST | Updated: May 20, 2026, 11:42 IST
John Krasinski lauds Indian cinema, expresses desire to watch Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar

John Krasinski desires to watch Dhurandhar Photograph: (X)

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John Krasinski is making headlines with his newly released series, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. As several Hollywood stars praise Indian cinema, Krasinski has shared his views on Indian cinema and widely acclaimed Dhurandhar. 

John Krasinski is back in the spotlight with the recent release of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan. In a recent interview, the actor praised Aditya Dhar's spy thriller, Dhurandhar. Since the release, Ranveer Singh's starrer is not only captivating audiences across the country but is also emerging as a global talking point.

John Krasinski desires to watch Dhurandhar

John Krasinski, who is currently promoting his movie, in his recent interaction, has talked about the blockbuster, record-breaking hit Dhurandhar.

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In an interview with NDTV, the Office star was asked whether he had watched the film and what his views were on the Indian cinema.

Discussing Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller, the actor shared, "I haven't seen the film. But as far as Indian films at large, some of the most cutting-edge moviemaking that we have. I know a lot of my filmmaking friends who are out there trying to direct movies are constantly and consistently blown away by films coming out from over there."

The actor, who has not watched the movie, said further that he would love to watch it if he gets the chance: "Of course. I love watching anything. It's always inspiring to see what everybody else is doing," he said.

Jack Ryan is back!

John Krasinski returned to one of his fan-favourite roles as Jack Ryan, a CIA operative. The fourth season explores the chaotic life of Ryan, who is pushed back into the world of international espionage after a routine surveillance operation in Dubai goes wrong. This led him to reunite with CIA operatives to navigate betrayal by an enemy who knows their moves and faces a past once thought settled.

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About the Dhurandhar franchise

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the Dhurandhar franchise is an action-packed spy thriller. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and many more. It follows the story of Hamza Ali Mazari, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an undercover agent who infiltrates the Karachi underworld to dismantle terrorist networks led by Major Iqbal.

The movie unfolds in two parts. Reportedly, the duology has become the first Indian film series to cross Rs 3,000 crore at the worldwide box office, with each instalment grossing over Rs 1,000 crore.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to be released on JioHotstar in India on June 4, 2026. Internationally, the film was released on Netflix in its "Raw and Undekha" version on May 14, 2026.

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Vanshika Raghav

Vanshika Raghav

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Vanshika Raghav

Vanshika Raghav is an entertainment journalist specializing in celebrity news, trending pop culture, and SEO-driven content, she turns viral moments into scroll-stopping stories. F...Read More

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