/Did Salman Khan subtly react to the controversy around Dhurandhar The Revenge? Here's what we know

Salman Khan is currently taking over the internet, but not for his films. An interview clip of the Bollywood superstar has surfaced online, and many fans are wondering whether the actor subtly commented on the ongoing buzz

What's the controversy

The discussion began after a video from Salman’s latest interaction started circulating widely across X, Reddit and social media fan pages. In the clip, Khan spoke about trying new things in the film industry while also mentioning the importance of being "politically" acceptable in today’s environment.

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During the conversation with Variety, Khan said, "If you really, really like something, then you should go ahead and do it. But it has to be that your morals should be morally, ethically, and emotionally correct. And now, politically."

Although the actor did not take any name, netizens quickly connected the statement to Dhurandhar The Revenge, which has remained at the centre of online political discussions ever since its release.

Internet reacts

Several users claimed the comment sounded like a subtle dig about the increasing overlap between mainstream cinema and political narratives. Others, however, argued that the statement was too broad to be linked to any particular project.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the second installment features Ranveer Singh in the lead role. Along with becoming one of the biggest box office successes of 2026, the movie has also sparked heated conversations online over its themes, dialogues and ideological undertones. The cast also featured Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.

Salman Khan's work front

Currently, the actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming war drama Maatrubhumi, previously titled Battle of Galwan. The film is said to be inspired by the 2020 India-China clash in Ladakh and is expected to hit theatres in August 2026.