/Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar craze in Pakistan? Netflix crashes minutes after release, claim social media user

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge is out on Netflix in other countries. While fans were eager to watch Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster, another level of excitement was witnessed in neighboring country Pakistan, where the movie was reportedly not released in theaters. However, when it was made available on Netflix, it was reported that the streaming platform crashed as crores of people flocked to watch the movie.

Released on March 19, Dhurandhar 2 continues to dominate headlines with its box office numbers. Recently, when it was released in Pakistan on Netflix, the streaming platform witnessed a major setback as everyone rushed to watch the movie as soon as it was made available.

Dhurandhar 2 was released in Pakistan, and Netflix hangs

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On May 15, an extended version of the movie with the title Raw and Undekha was made available on the platform. The movie, which depicts terrorism in Pakistan and the country’s ill intentions toward India, has been banned in the country. But the excitement around the movie continues to dominate headlines, as it’s now clear how eager people were to watch it and how the story moved forward in the second part, in which Ranveer’s character, Hamza Ali Mazari, becomes the King of Lyari, a town in Pakistan’s Karachi.

After the movie was made available, Pakistani content creator Maviya Umer Farooqui shared a video on his Instagram page, @kaam_wali_baat, claiming that Netflix crashed soon after Dhurandhar 2 was released in Pakistan.

In the clip, he said, “Pakistan mein aaj hi Dhurandhar release hui hai aur server crash ho gaya. Pakistanis wait hi kar rahe the ki kab 12 baje Netflix film daalein aur sab ek saath milke click karein. Iss tarah Dhurandhar ka shauk dekha gaya hai idhar.(Dhurandhar has been released in Pakistan today, and the server crashed. Pakistanis were apparently waiting for the clock to strike midnight so that the moment Netflix uploaded the film, everyone could click on it together. That’s the level of craze for Dhurandhar being seen there.)"

In the clip, he shows how Netflix is displaying the loading sign as he tries to play the movie. He’s saying we don’t know how much truth has been shown in the film about whether Ranveer Singh’s character went to Pakistan or not. But despite knowing it’s all fiction, Aditya Dhar has written the character and movie in a way that makes us believe that yes, he might have come to Lyari.

In another clip, he shows that the movie is trending at number 1, claiming it has been played 200 million times. He said this type of fan following was last witnessed during the release of Squid Game and Money Heist. The video comes when the movie has been called a piece of propaganda and shows wrong stuff about the country by the citizens.