/Big relief for Aditya Dhar: Delhi HC rejects Trimurti Films’ plea to stay Dhurandhar 2 OTT release

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is finally getting a digital release. There was a certain amount of uncertainty regarding Dhurandhar 2’s OTT release owing to a copyright dispute case. However, on Thursday, the Delhi High Court refused to stay the OTT release of the film over a copyright dispute filed by Trimurti Films over the alleged unauthorised use of the iconic song Tirchi Topiwale from Tridev.

Trimurti films, owned by filmmaker Rajiv Rai, in its plea had argued that use of the song in Dhurandhar: The Revenge without permission amounted to infringement of its copyright in the literary, musical and sound recording works underlying the song.

Opposing the plea, Dhar’s legal team alleged suppression of material facts and acquiescence by Trimurti films. They pointed out that the songs from Tridev had earlier been used in films like Azhar and KGF 1; however, Trimurti films had not initiated any legal case despite being aware of the usage.

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Representing Aditya Dhar's production house, Parag Khandhar, partner from DSK legal said, “Delhi High Court refused to pass any injunction and interim stay in favour of Trimurti Films in its copyright dispute with the makers of Dhurandhar 2 over the song Rang De Lal (Oye Oye Tirchi Topiwale)”

However, defendant T-series is directed to deposit 50 lakhs in court within four weeks

Dhurandhar: The Revenge OTT release date

Meanwhile, the India OTT release date has not been announced yet. However, for audiences abroad, Dhurandhar 2 will stream on an OTT platform from May 14-15, 2026. Internationally, the film is reportedly being marketed under the alternate title Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Raw & Undekha) or Raw & Unseen.

In India, the movie will arrive on Jio Hotstar. The platform has made an official announcement revealing that the movie will arrive in India on June 4.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Starring Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi, the film picks up from where Dhurandhar ended. The film revolvedaround Hamza Ali Mazai, who in the second part, becomes the King of Lyari after Rehman Dakait death. As he grows bigger in power, he has to tackle ISI and secure information of those who sponsored attacks in India. The movie also featured Hamza's backstory as Jaskirat Singh Rangi and how he became an undercover agent.